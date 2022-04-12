URBANA — A Centennial High School student who admitted he threatened another student at the school last year has been ordered to spend 180 days in jail.
But Pereze Collier, 18, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Winston Drive, Champaign, was not present Tuesday to hear Judge Randy Rosenbaum impose the jail time. Rosenbaum issued a warrant for his arrest.
In January, Collier pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for threatening to harm another student on Sept. 8 by pulling what appeared to be a handgun out of his backpack.
Collier’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom, argued that Collier was holding Mace in a container shaped like a gun.
Nonetheless, Rosenbaum sentenced him to 30 months of probation and six months in jail but held the jail sentence in remission until Tuesday, warning Collier that if he did not comply with the rules of probation, he’d be going to jail.
Hearing that Collier never reported to the probation office as ordered, coupled with the fact that Collier did not show up for the hearing Tuesday, Rosenbaum ordered him to serve the additional jail time. He has credit for 61 days already served.
Collier has a previous juvenile adjudication for aggravated robbery.