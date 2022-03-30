WASHINGTON — Gregory K. Harris, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois since December, has been appointed as one of a dozen federal prosecutors to serve on an advisory panel to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.
Garland announced the appointees to his Attorney General’s Advisory Committee on Wednesday. The committee’s purpose is to advise Garland on policy, procedure and management impacting their offices.
A familiar face among prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Harris began his career as a lawyer for the Office of the State Appellate Defender in 1976 representing indigent criminal defendants.
From 1979 to 1980, he was legal counsel for the Illinois Governor’s Office of Manpower and Human Development and later served as a staff attorney for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Community Development.
From 1980 to 1988, he worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Central District, then for the Springfield law firm of Giffin, Winning, Cohen & Bodewes until 2001.
He rejoined the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District in 2001, and served as chief of the criminal division and as an assistant U.S. attorney.
Born in Washington, D.C., Harris earned his bachelor’s degree from Howard University in 1971 and his law degree from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law in 1976.
The advisory committee will have its first meeting later this spring.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York will serve as chair and U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania will serve as vice chair.
“These United States Attorneys will represent the views of dedicated federal prosecutors across the country, and provide advice and insight into essential matters facing the Department,” Garland said. “I look forward to working alongside them in carrying out the Department’s core priorities of upholding the rule of law, keeping our country safe and protecting civil rights.”