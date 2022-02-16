DANVILLE — An automated license-plate reader tipped Danville police to a stolen vehicle in their city early Wednesday that led to a pursuit and the arrest of one man.
Danville police Deputy Chief Josh Webb said the 1:05 a.m. plate-reader tip was that a sport utility vehicle that had been stolen in Indiana had entered the Danville city limits.
About 1:10 a.m., officers found it in the area of Fairchild Street and Fowler Avenue and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver would not pull over.
The SUV headed east out of Danville on Main Street with officers following. It continued about 12 miles to Covington, Ind., where the driver lost control and crashed on Salem Church Road.
Three men got out and ran into a wooded area. Covington police and Fountain County, Ind., sheriff’s deputies helped Danville police look for the trio. They found only one of the men, Malik J. Merriweather, 20, of Centralia.
He was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and taken to the Fountain County Jail.
Police continue to look for the other two men and ask anyone who has information to please contact Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.