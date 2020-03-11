URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old was expected to be arraigned today on charges accusing him of kidnapping and having sex with a teen runaway from Indiana.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Tuesday she filed the following counts against Roberto Nicholas-Simone of the 300 block of East Church Street: aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated unlawful restraint, criminal sexual assault and kidnapping.
The charges stem from activity that allegedly occurred between March 3 and 6, Rietz said.
The girl, 13, was reported missing from Seymour, Ind., by her mother around Feb. 16, Rietz said.
The teen was on probation and had an ankle bracelet that she reportedly cut off and left behind when she left to meet up with a man with whom she had made contact on the Internet, Rietz said. She described the girl as a chronic runaway.
Federal authorities became involved and learned that the girl was at the Church Street home of Nicholas-Simone by pinging a cellphone that she used to call her mother to say that she wanted to come home but was being held against her will.
Rietz said local police officers who also serve as U.S. Marshals saw the girl through a second-floor window of the house Friday night. The girl ran out a back door and was taken into custody by the officers, who also arrested Nicholas-Simone.
Rietz said the girl told authorities that when she left home, she went to an apartment complex in Seymour to get together with the man she’d met online. That man took her for a ride to an area she was unfamiliar with — Champaign — and allegedly sold her to Nicholas-Simone for $600.
He was alleged to have kept her locked in the second-floor room and had sex with her daily between March 3 and 6, Rietz outlined in the charges.
Nicholas-Simone, who hails from Guatemala, was brought to court Monday, where Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $750,000. He was expected to be arraigned with the help of a translator on the felony charges. The most serious, criminal sexual assault, is a Class 1 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Rietz said the case remains under investigation and that federal immigration authorities are likely to become involved.