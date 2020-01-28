URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly broke into the home of a person he knew last week and stole several electronics has been charged with residential burglary.
Judge Adam Dill agreed Tuesday to allow Mondrell Long, 18, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Georgetown Drive, to be released on his own recognizance.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said Long was linked Sunday to several items taken from a home in the 1600 block of Mayfair Road that was forcibly entered Jan. 22.
Among the items stolen were a PlayStation 2, an Apple iPad, an Apple Watch and a cellphone. Some of the items were recovered, Dedman said.
Besides residential burglary, Long was also charged with felony theft and misdemeanor theft. If convicted of residential burglary, he faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.
Dill told him to be back in court Feb. 25.
Dedman said Long has a pending misdemeanor theft case that was filed Jan. 13.