URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old who ran from police, allegedly tossing a stolen gun as he did so, has been criminally charged.
Patrick Briggs, who listed an address in the 600 block of East Bradley Avenue, was charged Thursday with possession of a stolen weapon, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and unlawful use of weapons in connection with a police investigation and pursuit Wednesday afternoon.
A police report said about 2:15 p.m., members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force were near Walnut and Garwood streets, watching what they believed to be a drug sale going on in a vehicle. Police saw Briggs get out, and when an officer wearing a vest marked “Police” approached him, Briggs ran.
A second officer yelled “Stop, police” and saw Briggs reach into his waistband and throw what appeared to be a small handgun.
Briggs was caught nearby and found to be wearing a holster. Along the path where he ran, officers found a fully loaded .380-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen from Decatur.
Briggs is being held in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bond and was told by Judge Adam Dill to be back in court Jan. 28 for a probable-cause hearing.
Court records show Briggs had a prior conviction as a juvenile for possession of a handgun that sent him to juvenile prison.