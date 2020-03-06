URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old wanted for allegedly possessing a stolen gun turned himself in at the county jail early Friday.
Kairen T. Clay, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Henry Street, was arraigned later on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with an incident last month in Champaign.
A Champaign police report said a homeowner in the 1700 block of West William Street, Champaign, saw a young man in his backyard about 11 p.m. that Tuesday.
Seeing the man walking from the back of his property toward the front, the homeowner ordered him several times to leave.
As the young man ran away, the homeowner saw him drop a gun. Police learned that gun had been reported stolen from Champaign.
The report said a police tracking dog followed the young man’s movements and they ended at Clay’s home.
Additionally, the homeowner had video-surveillance footage that showed the trespasser in a camouflage coat.
Police found a picture of Clay on social media wearing that kind of coat. Because of his age and prior adjudications as a juvenile, Clay is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Judge Adam Dill had issued a warrant for Clay’s arrest on Feb. 27 and on Friday declined to reduce his bond from the $15,000 he initially set.