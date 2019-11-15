URBANA — A Champaign teen with a six-year criminal history has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a burglary at a Campustown sorority and an attack on a Juvenile Detention Center officer.
“People who work in corrections facilities, county jails, detention centers have to be protected. This defendant savagely beat one of those workers,” Judge Tom Difanis said Friday of Davarion Epps.
And that behavior must be deterred, said the veteran jurist.
Epps, 17, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of North Neil Street, pleaded guilty to the June 20 residential burglary of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority, 313 E. Chalmers St., C, and the June 29 aggravated battery of a detention center officer.
In the battery, Epps admitted punching the employee with his fists, causing the man to sustain a black eye, a chipped tooth and cuts requiring 11 stitches.
In exchange for Epps’ plea, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz agreed to dismiss other charges of aggravated battery to a second correctional officer on June 29, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a man in east Urbana on June 17, and possession of a stolen vehicle on June 20.
Difanis heard evidence in August about each of those crimes from police officers who investigated them at a hearing in which he decided that Epps should be tried as an adult.
On Friday, Rietz had detention center Superintendent Keith Willis testify about incidents that happened on Oct. 31 and Wednesday in which Epps made sexually charged, crude statements to a fellow female inmate at the detention center, both of which resulted in him getting time outs.
Epps’ attorney, George Vargas of Champaign, had Epps’ mother testify.
Delisha Elkins said her son was a “real outgoing kid” who struggled in school with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, had an absentee father for most of his childhood, attempted or threatened suicide three or four times, and uses cannabis.
“He’s just a kid and has a lot of growing to do,” Elkins said. “I’m here to support any decision the court makes.”
Rietz said Epps had seven previous adjudications for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, residential burglary, burglary and three for possession of a stolen vehicle. Several of those resulted in sentences to juvenile prison.
In all those cases, she said, he had the chance to get help for substance-abuse and mental-health problems.
“Through his own behavior and his own decisions he has not taken advantage,” she said, adding he was kicked out of one drug-treatment program for being disrespectful and walked away from another.
She also noted that he has fathered a now-7-month-old child with a teenage girl who is currently in juvenile prison for aggravated battery for stabbing Epps in the shoulder in June. That incident resulted in the Department of Children and Family Services getting involved and the placement of their daughter in foster care.
Rietz recommended the eight-year sentence, saying Epps had done nothing to change his behavior.
Vargas argued that Epps had taken responsibility by pleading guilty.
“I know we’re in adult court but I want to remind you he’s a kid,” he told Difanis. “Justice can be served for less than eight years.”
Epps apologized to his mother and others he’s harmed and said he wanted to “better myself for my daughter, my family and myself.”
Reviewing the opportunities given the teen and his crimes, Difanis called him a “danger to society” and said the eight-year sentence was reasonable. He agreed to recommend Epps for drug treatment in prison.