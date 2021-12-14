URBANA — A Champaign 15-year-old who allegedly robbed a University of Illinois student of her cellphone at gunpoint Monday is being held in detention until a hearing later this month.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she intends to ask a judge to transfer the armed-robbery case to adult court because of the nature of the allegations.
Rietz said about 6:30 p.m., the 18-year-old woman was walking at Sixth and Daniel streets when a male got out of a red vehicle in a nearby lot, fell in step behind her and told her to “Give me your (expletive).”
She turned to see him pointing a gun at her. He demanded her phone and wallet. She handed over her phone and told him she didn’t have a wallet. He responded by threatening to shoot her.
At that time, the woman began yelling “stop,” drawing the attention of people who came to her aid, prompting the youth to run back to the waiting car.
UI police stopped the car, driven by an 18-year-old female, at Wright and University avenues. There were also two girls, ages 12 and 14, in the back.
The victim was brought to the car and identified the male teen as her robber.
Police said they saw loose cannabis in the car, so they searched it and found a loaded .40-caliber handgun with its serial number scratched off.
The driver told police that when the teen saw the student walking, he said, “Let’s see what she’s got,” then got out and returned, tossing a phone as she drove off. Police recovered the phone.
Judge Roger Webber found it was a matter of urgent necessity to detain the youth, who is a student at Centennial High School.
His grandparents were present for his court hearing. Rietz said the teen’s father had his parental rights terminated previously.
The youth is due back in court Dec. 22.