URBANA — Urbana police are investigating the Wednesday afternoon shooting of a teen who was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Lt. Dave Smysor said at 2:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 1400 block of West Beardsley Avenue where they found the 16-year-old Champaign male.
The preliminary investigation revealed that he was walking on the south side of the street when he was approached by a man who began shooting.
The victim was struck five times in the legs and once in the upper left arm as he ran from the shooter. Police found 21 bullet casings in the road.
The victim was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment.
The shooter was described as a Black man, about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6, wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask. He got into the passenger side of a gray or silver sedan that went north on Romine Street.
Police ask anyone with information, photographs or video to contact them at 217-384-2320. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.