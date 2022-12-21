URBANA — A Champaign teen found with a so-called ghost gun is in the Juvenile Detention Center pending further proceedings.
The youth was criminally charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with his arrest Monday afternoon by Champaign police.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the charges stemmed from an incident about 2:30 p.m. Monday where Champaign police tried to stop a vehicle for an alleged traffic violation but it took off. At the intersection of State and Eureka streets, the passenger door opened and a 17-year-old male jumped out and ran.
Officers found him hiding behind a car in the driveway of the 300 block of Tremont Street, clutching the front of his shirt at his waistband as if holding something.
Believing it could be a gun, the officer ordered the teen to the ground at gunpoint.
Under his body, the officer found a Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun with a round in the chamber and an extended drum magazine.
The teen told police he found it two weeks earlier in the Garden Hills subdivision.
Judge Anna Benjamin ordered him held in detention at least until a hearing set for Tuesday.