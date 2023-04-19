URBANA — A 17-year-old who admitted his role in the holdup of a man in Urbana about six months ago has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Antowan Reed, who last lived in the 1100 block of North Third Street, Champaign, had his case transferred to adult court in December after a judge heard the severity of the accusations against him.
Reed pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to armed robbery, admitting that on Oct. 28, he took part in robbing a man in the 1500 block of South Lierman Avenue.
In return, charges alleging that he used a gun during the robbery and that he was armed with a pistol were dismissed.
Co-defendant Jakeif Green, 21, of the 1500 block of Hunter Street, Urbana, is awaiting trial for armed robbery.
Urbana police reports say just before midnight Oct. 28, a male who reportedly made contact with Green through Instagram met with him at a playground on South Lierman Avenue for the purpose of buying shoes and drugs.
Once there, the male was approached by three males. When he asked to see the shoes, Green allegedly pulled a gun and ordered the male to transfer money electronically to him from his bank account. He also allegedly pistol-whipped the victim as he was trying to move the money, then took his iPhone.
The report said Green gave the gun to Reed, who also pistol-whipped the victim.
Police later found a gun and the victim’s phone at a nearby home.
Reed was given credit on his sentence for 171 days served.