URBANA — A Champaign 17-year-old accused of taking part in a series of robberies under the direction of his father has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
In late March, Judge Anna Benjamin ordered that Chaunell Brown, who listed an address in the 500 block of Krebs Drive, should be tried as an adult for his role in a series of robberies and burglaries that took place over several days in November at Champaign businesses.
On Monday, he pleaded guilty to two crimes and was sentenced to three years and seven years in prison, to be served at the same time.
Brown pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, admitting that on Nov. 21, he had a Taurus pistol at a time when he was not yet 21 and had been adjudicated a delinquent minor in 2021 for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and mob action.
He also pleaded guilty to robbery, admitting that on that same date, he stole alcohol from a clerk at the CVS at 107 W. Green St., C, after joining in pummeling that man.
In exchange for his pleas to those two counts, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink agreed to dismiss others in which he was charged with burglary for entering GameStop, 2517 N. Prospect Ave., C, that day, intending to steal; burglary for going in the Market Place Mall in Champaign on Nov. 17 intending to steal; and aggravated assault for allegedly pointing an air rifle at a Market Place Mall security guard on Nov. 19.
Alferink also agreed not to file more serious charges of armed robbery against the teen for his conduct at the GameStop and aggravated battery for an alleged attack on an officer at the Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana.
Brown and his father, Charnelle Brown, 40, as well as another juvenile, were arrested in December for the robberies and thefts in which thousands of dollars worth of electronics were stolen.
The elder Brown is awaiting trial for armed robbery, robbery and aggravated battery.
On Tuesday, additional charges of aggravated intimidation and threatening a public official were filed against him for allegedly threatening to hurt jail officers on Monday. If convicted of that, he would have to serve any sentence after any he might receive if convicted of his other outstanding charges. He’s due back in court May 31.
The younger Brown will begin his sentence in a Department of Juvenile Justice facility but could be transferred to adult prison later. He was given credit for 132 days served and is eligible for day-for-day good time, meaning he could be free in about three years.