URBANA — A Champaign teen who was charged as an adult for allegedly shooting a man in April has been sentenced to juvenile prison after pleading guilty to a less serious charge.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Amarion Wright, 17, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Kenwood Road, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated discharge of a firearm as a violent juvenile offender and was sentenced to prison until the age of 21 with no parole.
In return, an adult charge filed against him alleging aggravated battery with a firearm was dismissed. Had he been convicted of that, he faced six to 30 years in prison.
Rietz said the 20-year-old victim who was hit by bullets that apparently entered and exited his chest is now at large, wanted on an arrest warrant in his own case.
The shooting happened about 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, in the parking lot of the Windcrest Apartments, 404 Edgebrook Drive, C,
The victim had already gone to Carle Hospital for treatment by the time police arrived. They found 13 bullet casings. Video surveillance led them to Wright.
With the violent offender designation, Wright is held for a determinate period of time with no parole. A prior juvenile adjudication for robbery made him eligible for that classification, Rietz said.
In a regular juvenile sentence to prison, Rietz explained that Department of Juvenile Justice officials decide when to release a juvenile. Sentences typically run three to six months, she said.
In Wright’s case, he is sentenced to just over three years. Even with time off for good behavior, he will have to serve at least 18 months behind bars.
Rietz said Wright had previous adjudications for robbery and mob action.