URBANA — A Champaign 17-year-old charged with stealing wallets belonging to employees at Champaign businesses has been sentenced to eight months of probation.
The youth was also ordered to perform 25 hours of public service after pleading guilty Thursday before Judge Tom Dfianis to burglary.
He admitted he went in Sailfin Pet Shop, 720 S. Neil St., C, in February intending to steal a wallet from a purse in the employee office. The activity was captured on video.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz dismissed four other counts alleging similar conduct at three other Champaign businesses where the teen went in employee-only areas.
He was also accused of taking a Planet Fitness employee’s car keys, entering her car and stealing her backpack and a cup of coins.
The teen was charged in early March in connection with thefts that happened Jan. 13 at J.C. Penney, Feb. 6 at Sailfin, Feb. 15 at Target and Feb. 17 at Planet Fitness.