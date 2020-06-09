URBANA — A Champaign teen who robbed a man at gunpoint on Christmas Eve was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months of probation.
The 17-year-old had pleaded guilty in February to robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He admitted to Judge Heidi Ladd that on Dec. 24, he held up a man who thought he was meeting the teen to sell him jewelry.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said once in the man’s car, the teen drew a gun and demanded the jewelry, which the man handed over without payment.
The holdup happened in an apartment parking lot in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana. The teen was arrested by Urbana police not long after the holdup, Boyd said.
Boyd said he dismissed other charges of armed robbery, theft and possession of ammunition in return for the teen’s plea.