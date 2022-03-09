URBANA — A 17-year-old Champaign girl who allegedly had a gun on her Tuesday afternoon at the Illinois Terminal in downtown Champaign has been charged with weapons offenses.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman also filed a petition to have the teen’s case transferred to adult court for prosecution because of her history of prior police contacts and the seriousness of her most recent alleged offense.
Hinman said police were called about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to the facility at 45 E. University Ave., C, to respond to a fight in which a girl reportedly had a gun.
Officers found the teen and the gun and took her into custody. Despite being told not to move, she yelled at, flailed and kicked a Champaign police officer, Hinman said.
Judge Anna Benjamin arraigned her Wednesday on charges of possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, unlawful use of weapons for concealing the handgun in a public place, and aggravated battery for allegedly kicking the officer’s legs.
Arguing for her continued detention, Hinman said that the teen had been to the Department of Juvenile Justice on charges of mob action and had been given prior chances to be diverted from the juvenile justice system but had not taken advantage of those opportunities.
Hinman also said the teen presented a risk to herself, her unborn child and the public.
Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup asked for the teen to be released to her foster mother, calling her pregnancy high-risk and saying that she has a job at a fast-food restaurant.
Benjamin agreed the teen should remain locked up at least until a hearing Monday.