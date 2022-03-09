URBANA — A Champaign 17-year-old who allegedly committed a sex act with a young girl late last year has been charged as an adult.
Taylen M. Markham, whose last known address was in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, was arraigned Wednesday by Judge Roger Webber on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and an unrelated burglary.
The charges allege that Markham molested a young girl who was left briefly in his care on Dec. 30 while the child’s mother went to the store.
The girl told her mother what Markham had reportedly done as soon as the mother returned home. That woman then contacted Champaign police, who launched an investigation.
The sex-abuse case against Markham was filed in juvenile court in January but was transferred to adult court earlier this week after Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman presented Judge Roger Webber testimonial evidence about efforts to help Markham in the juvenile system.
Markham has five prior juvenile adjudications for harassment through electronic communication, retail theft, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to residence and aggravated battery. He is also set to be sentenced for failure to comply with electronic monitoring, Hinman told the judge.
Markham is also charged with burglary for allegedly entering a car Jan. 11 in the parking lot of Piccadilly Liquor, 2202 W. John St., C. The car owner left it unlocked and running while she went in the store, and came out to see three juveniles running from it and her purse and wallet missing.
Surveillance video captured the fleeing trio and led to the charge against Markham.
If convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Markham faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 60 years.
Webber set bond for Markham at $400,000 and told him to be back in court April 19.