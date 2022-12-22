URBANA — A Champaign 17-year-old has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a handgun after having his case transferred to adult court.
Antowan Reed, who listed an address in the 1100 block of North Third Street, was initially charged as a juvenile in connection with an Oct. 28 holdup that happened in the 1500 block of South Lierman Avenue in Urbana.
Also charged was Jakeif Green, 21, of Urbana.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman sought Reed’s transfer to adult court, which Judge Anna Benjamin granted Wednesday. Reed was later arraigned and advised that if convicted of armed robbery, he could face six to 30 years in prison.
The victim told police that just before 11 p.m. Oct. 28, he was met by three males after having arranged via Instagram with one of them to buy shoes and possibly drugs.
Once there, co-defendant Green showed the victim the cannabis, and when the victim asked to see the shoes, Green allegedly pulled a gun.
Green then allegedly ordered the man to use an online banking system to transfer money to him. As the victim was doing that, Green allegedly hit him with a pistol and took his cellphone.
One of two other males with Green, later identified as Reed, also allegedly used the pistol to hit the man.
The trio then went into a nearby house, where police later found a gun and the victim’s phone.
Police interviewed the third person present and determined he was involved.
Reed is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond and is due back in court Jan. 24.