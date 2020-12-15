URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old who allegedly set fire to his family’s home earlier this month is now in police custody.
Trevor D. Lewis was released from a Springfield hospital Monday where he was being treated for burns he received Dec. 4 and then arrested on a warrant that was issued last week by a Champaign County judge.
The state’s attorney’s office charged Lewis with residential arson, aggravated battery to a police officer and violation of an order of protection in connection with the Dec. 4 incident in which Lewis allegedly threatened family members, barricaded himself inside their West Kirby Avenue home, then came out when flames began to consume the ranch home.
No one else was physically harmed.
The incident played out over a three-hour period that Friday night and resulted in heavy damage to the home of Lewis’ mother, who had an active order of protection against her son that had been issued Sept. 30.
Lewis is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond in that case, but he is also facing aggravated-battery charges in three other separate cases, the total bond for which is an additional $70,000.
Judge Adam Dill ordered Lewis to have no contact with his mother and said if he should be released from custody, he has to wear a GPS monitor.
He is due back in court Feb. 9.