URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old who allegedly forced his way into an Urbana man’s home earlier this summer and robbed him is being held in the Champaign County Jail.
Devin Starkey, whose last known address was on Crescent Drive, was arraigned Friday on two counts of home invasion. If convicted, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Starkey is alleged to have forced his way into the home of a man living in an apartment in the 500 block of East Michigan Avenue, Urbana, on June 29.
Lt. Dave Smysor said the victim had a female friend over and some time between 4 and 5 p.m., four men in dark shirts with their faces covered and armed with handguns entered and demanded money from the resident. They took electronics and left the apartment.
A warrant for Starkey’s arrest was issued last week and he was arrested recently. Judge Adam Dill continued his bond at $250,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 8. Starkey also has two other felony burglary cases pending.