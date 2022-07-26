URBANA — A Champaign man has been arrested for murder for the alleged shooting of a Rantoul man in April.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said Quionte Chaney, 18, who also listed an address in Rantoul, was arrested Monday afternoon at the Champaign County courthouse by U.S. Marshals for the murder of Rayvell Lofton.
The 20-year-old Rantoul man was found shot to death inside a home in the 600 block of Saint Andrews Circle about 7:45 p.m. on April 12.
Schmidt said information from citizens compared to license plate reader data led police to identify Chaney as the alleged shooter.
A Rantoul police report said Chaney and Mr. Lofton were acquainted because the two men dated sisters.
Witnesses reported Mr. Lofton had gone to the apartment on Saint Andrews where Chaney was staying to help evict him because the sisters’ parents were paying the rent and apparently wanted Chaney to leave the premises since he had broken up with their daughter.
Mr. Lofton and others were present when Chaney arrived home and began throwing items down the stairs. Mr. Lofton told him to stop and the two began arguing. Chaney allegedly produced a gun and shot Mr. Lofton once then ran from the home and got in a vehicle.
A warrant had been issued for Chaney’s arrest in late June. Judge Roger Webber set bond at $2 million.
Chaney was arraigned Tuesday on the four counts of first-degree murder, which carry penalties ranging from 45 to 80 years in prison upon conviction.
Judge Brett Olmstead appointed Savoy attorney Jim Dedman to represent him. He’s due back in court Aug. 17.
Mr. Lofton’s killing was the second homicide of 2022 in Rantoul. No arrests have been made in the death of Carlos Navarrete Jr., 24, of Rantoul, who was shot inside a Rantoul bar late on Feb. 25 and died early on Feb. 26.
Police continue to collect information about both cases and ask anyone who has any to contact the Rantoul police at 217-333-8911 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.