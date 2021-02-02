URBANA — Another person identified as having been involved in mass looting in Champaign that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has been arrested.
Kashante R. Johnson, 18, who listed an address in the 4800 block of West Windsor Road, Champaign, was arrested Saturday morning on a warrant that had been issued for her in July after she was charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony.
Johnson was accused of taking part in looting May 31 at the Active Wear store, 1505 N. Prospect Ave.
A University of Illinois police report said about 30 to 40 people were seen running into and out of the store that Sunday. Police saw her exiting the store with clothing and trying to get in a car that took off without her.
She dropped the clothing and ran and had to be chased. She eventually was caught and denied vandalizing or damaging the store but admitted she went in to steal after arriving with friends.
Johnson was released that day as police responded to multiple calls but admitted to police in late June that she had been involved in looting.
Judge Adam Dill allowed Johnson to remain free on her own recognizance and told her to be back in court May 23.