URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old found with a loaded gun and suspected drugs in a car Wednesday has been charged with two felonies.
A judge set bond Thursday for Theophilus Thomas at $75,000 after hearing the details of his arrest.
A Champaign police report said officers were investigating a fight in the area of Neil Street and Columbia Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when they made contact with people in a car in the 100 block of West Washington Street.
Officers could see a gun magazine sticking out of a center console.
Police said Thomas, who listed an address in the 600 block of West University Avenue, was a passenger in the car and admitted the gun was and he is not licensed to carry one.
Police searched Thomas and found 19 grams of Ecstasy on him.
Police said the gun, a semiautomatic with an extended magazine and a round in the chamber, had no manufacturer markings, which is suggestive of a so-called “ghost” gun that cannot be traced.
Thomas was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession with intent to deliver Ecstasy. The more serious drug charge carries penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison upon conviction.
Thomas is due back in court May 3.