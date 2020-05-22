URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old who ran from police during a traffic stop was charged with armed violence and other offenses after police found almost a pound of suspected cannabis and an alleged stolen gun in his vehicle.
Tiler W. Peacock, who listed an address in the 2600 block of West Kirby Avenue, is being held on $250,000 bond following his arrest late Thursday.
A Champaign police report said an officer stopped Peacock in the 1300 block of South Mattis Avenue just before 11 p.m. for an alleged equipment violation.
When the officer told Peacock the vehicle was going to be towed and searched, he refused to get out, then drove off from the stop.
Police found the vehicle in a nearby driveway and Peacock in a backyard on Hollycrest Drive.
When police asked him why he ran, he said it was because he had a bookbag full of cannabis.
Police found the bookbag containing about 14 1/2 ounces of cannabis and two digital scales in the vehicle. They also found under the driver’s seat a loaded pistol that had been reported stolen.
He told officers he had traded something for the gun with “someone in the streets.”
In addition to armed violence, Peacock was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
At the time of his arrest, Peacock was out on bond after being charged for allegedly having cannabis for sale and a gun in a vehicle on April 28 in Rantoul. He has no prior convictions.
Peacock was told to be back in court July 7.
If convicted of the most serious charge of armed violence, he faces penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison.