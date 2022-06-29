URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old who was overpowered by two men he allegedly intended to rob in their Campustown apartment has been charged.
Noah Allen, who listed an address in the 1800 block of Valley Road, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of residential burglary.
A Champaign police report said about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Allen allegedly let himself into an apartment in the 600 block of South Wright Street in Champaign.
One of the two residents heard a noise, went to investigate and saw Allen in the apartment, locking the door behind him.
Allen then allegedly ordered the resident to put his hands in the air and hand over money and electronics. The man did so.
Allen then allegedly went to the other resident’s room and made similar demands.
When Allen turned his back on the pair, they grabbed him and held him down.
One of the residents held a meat cleaver on Allen while the other retrieved his phone and called police.
Officers found several items belonging to the residents in Allen’s backpack.
Court records show Allen had no previous convictions.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $2,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victims and return to court July 26.
Conviction of residential burglary carries a mandatory prison sentence of between four and 15 years.