Listen to this article

URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old who admitted his involvement in a Rantoul shooting a year ago was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison.

Quentin Hymon, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the April 10, 2020, shooting in the 1000 block of Falcon Drive, Rantoul, that left an 18-year-old injured.

Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said the victim, who had been shot in the back during a disagreement with two other men, did not want to cooperate in the prosecution of Hymon.

In exchange for his Hymon’s plea, other more serious charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted murder were dismissed.

McCallum said Hymon’s only prior conviction was a juvenile adjudication for retail theft.

He was given credit on his sentence for 311 days already served in the county jail.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

Trending Videos