URBANA — An 18-year-old Champaign man with no prior convictions was sentenced Friday to 4.5 years in prison in two gun cases.
Tiler Peacock, who listed an address in the 2600 block of West Kirby Avenue, admitted to Judge Roger Webber that he committed two crimes less than a month apart.
In one case, Peacock pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of weapons for having a 9 mm Glock handgun in a vehicle in Rantoul on April 28. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison for that.
He pleaded guilty in the other case to possession of a stolen gun, for which he was sentenced to three years. He admitted that on May 21, he had a stolen pistol on him at a time when he ran from Champaign police, who stopped his car for an equipment violation on South Mattis Avenue.
In each case, he was also ordered to forfeit the guns to police. In exchange for his guilty pleas, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson dismissed other charges of armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Because Peacock was out on bond in the first case when he committed the second crime, the sentences have to be served one after the other.