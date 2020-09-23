URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old is headed to prison after admitting he entered a home to steal earlier this year.
Mondrell Long, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Georgetown Drive, pleaded guilty Wednesday to residential burglary.
He admitted that on Jan. 22, he entered the home of a person he knew in the 1600 block of Mayfair Road in Champaign and took a PlayStation video-game system.
Long was sentenced to four years in prison, the minimum for residential burglary, but Judge Randy Rosenbaum agreed to recommend him for the Department of Corrections' boot-camp program. If accepted, he would serve about 120 days in a military-like setting.
Long was also ordered to repay the victim $600.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Long had a prior conviction for misdemeanor theft for which he had received second-chance probation.