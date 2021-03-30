URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old who admitted he violated his probation for having cannabis for sale and guns has been resentenced to juvenile prison.
And when Charman Brown, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Williamsburg Drive, finishes his sentences as a juvenile — he can be held until he’s 21 — he will then begin a two-year sentence of adult probation for having a different stolen gun.
Brown was in court Monday before Judge Roger Webber, who gave his tentative approval to the resolution of multiple cases for the teen worked out by State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and Champaign attorney Ed Piraino.
A hearing has been set April 7 so that a social history of Brown can be completed for the judge to consider before he confirms the sentences.
Rietz said Brown had been sentenced twice to probation last year for possessing a gun on Jan. 26, 2020, and for possession of a weapon and possession with intent to deliver about 4 ounces of cannabis on July 24.
He admitted he violated his probation by cutting off his ankle monitor in early October so that he could not be tracked by authorities.
Brown also pleaded guilty as an adult to possession of a stolen firearm, admitting that on Nov. 15, he possessed a stolen, loaded .40-caliber gun that police found in a car he had been driving.
Rietz said police had been called to Active Wear, 1505 N. Prospect Ave., C, that day because Brown was suspected of stealing. When an officer tried to take him in, Brown allegedly pushed the officer, who fell backward and hit his head on the concrete.
Brown ran off, leaving his mother’s car behind. In the center console of the car, police could see a handgun that turned out to be stolen, Rietz said.