URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old who admitted she took part in looting in Champaign last year in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis has been sentenced to second-chance probation.
If Kashante Johnson of the 4800 block of West Windsor Road successfully completes the period of probation, she will have no record of a conviction for the burglary to which she pleaded guilty.
She admitted Thursday to Judge Roger Webber that on May 31, 2020, she entered the Active Wear store, 1505 N. Prospect Ave., C, along with dozens of others, intending to steal clothing.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said Johnson had no prior adult convictions.