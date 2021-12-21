CHAMPAIGN — A disagreement between two people passing by each other outside a Champaign business Tuesday afternoon left one injured in the latest incidence of gun violence in the city.
According to a release from Champaign police, at 1:52 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Golden Hour convenience store at the intersection of Bloomington Road, State Street and Bradley Avenue. When they arrived, they learned an 18-year-old Champaign male had arrived at Carle Foundation Hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. He was admitted and is in stable condition.
When police arrived at the hospital, they searched the car the injured man arrived in and located a 9 mm handgun.
Preliminary investigation shows that the injured male had arrived at the Golden Hour parking lot in a silver vehicle, got out and went inside. As he left the store, a man sitting in the passenger seat of a red vehicle that had just entered the lot got out and walked through the doorway of the business. Police said he and the 18-year-old got into a disagreement while passing by each other, and both produced guns and started firing, with the 18-year-old getting into the passenger seat of the silver car and the other man retreating into the store.
At that moment, police said, a third man who was in the driver’s seat of the red vehicle also produced a gun, ran inside the business, then quickly ran back out, firing in the direction of the silver car as it fled east on Bradley with the injured 18-year-old inside. Police said he and the second man who was inside the store then got back in the red vehicle and fled west on Bradley.
The second man is described as Black and wearing a black Nike jacket, black jogging-style pants and black shoes. The third man is described as Black and wearing a maroon Nike sweatshirt and black shoes.
There have been more than 250 reports of shots fired in Champaign this year.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for the information to be shared privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.