URBANA — A Champaign 19-year-old who admitted he had a gun when he wasn’t supposed to has been sentenced to two years of “first-time weapon offender” probation.
The designation for Joaquin Hughes, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Alberta Parkway, means he can escape having a record of a weapons conviction if he does what he’s ordered to do on probation and gets in no further trouble.
Hughes, who had a previous juvenile adjudication for mob action stemming from a February 2019 brawl at Urbana High School, pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful possession of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
He admitted to Judge Roger Webber that on July 15, 2020, he possessed a Ruger handgun.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Hughes was one of several members of the ”Get Back Gang” who posted videos of themselves on Snapchat displaying weapons that Champaign police were able to determine were real guns.
In order to be eligible for the first-offender probation, McCallum said Hughes had to provide mitigation showing why he should receive it, which he did.
McCallum said the legislation applies only to 18-to-21-year-olds and was intended to recognize nonviolent “young adults in areas of high crime or poverty, (who) may have experienced trauma that contributes to poor decision-making skills” and who can benefit more from a diversionary program than being put in jail.
As part of his probation, Hughes was ordered to perform 50 hours of public service and get substance-abuse and mental-health evaluations.