URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly was selling drugs from his home while armed last month remains in the county jail.
Jeremy Bradley-Banks, 35, was arrested on July 26 at his home in the 1400 block of Winding Lane by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
The officers went to the home to conduct a court-authorized search following an investigation into the alleged sale of heroin from there.
In the house, the garage and a car, police found about two grams of heroin, 15 pills with codeine and acetaminophen, a loaded handgun, ammunition, and about 12 grams of cocaine. They also found items with Bradley-Banks’ name on them indicating he lived there.
Police found seven children in the home.
Bradley-Banks, who allegedly made threatening comments to the officers, declined to let them take a DNA sample from him.
He was charged on July 27 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $250,000 and told him to return to court on Aug. 29.
If convicted of the drug charges, he faces four to 15 years in prison.