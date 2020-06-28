CHAMPAIGN — The booms started well in advance of the Fourth of July across Champaign County, scaring pets, children and those that suffer with post-traumatic stress syndrome.
Online neighborhood chat groups are rife with complaints about the hours and duration of fireworks being set off.
With the cancellation of municipal-sponsored displays of colorful fireworks and their adoption as a tactic in nationwide protests about racism and police brutality following the May 25 death of George Floyd, there seems to have been an increase in the use of noisy pyrotechnics this year over previous summers.
With those fireworks comes the reminder from authorities in Champaign to be considerate and safe.
While police prefer that citizens not abuse illegal fireworks, those who don’t follow the rules could face being prosecuted in city court, where the minimum fine for an offender is $205.
People who have complaints about neighbors should call the non-emergency number for police at 217-333-8911 or the main number at the Champaign Police Department, 217-351-4545.
Besides being considerate of neighbors, there is a safety factor to consider.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said there were about 10,000 fireworks-related injuries in 2019 that required a trip to the hospital. Of those, 73 percent happened around the Fourth of July.
Fire and police officials offer these tips:
- Use legal fireworks, such as sparklers, but be warned that they can heat up to
- 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit and children should not use them without adult supervision.
- Generally, any fireworks that have to be lit by a wick or shot into the air are illegal in Champaign.
- Legal fireworks should be used away from homes, people, trees, dry grass or anything that can catch fire.
- Always have a bucket of water and a fire extinguisher close at hand.
- If injured by a firework, go to a doctor immediately;
- if it is an eye injury, do not rub it or it could cause more damage.
- Residents should also have working smoke alarms in their homes and regularly practice a home safety escape plan in case of fire or other emergency.
For a detailed definition of which fireworks are allowed in Champaign city limits, see Chapter 13 of the City of Champaign Municipal Code of Ordinances.