URBANA — A 16-year-old Champaign boy who admitted he possessed a loaded gun at a shopping mall last fall was sentenced to prison.
The youth was supposed to be sentenced in March after pleading guilty a month earlier to aggravated unlawful use of weapons but the coronavirus pandemic delayed his hearing until Thursday.
He had admitted that on Nov. 2, he had a loaded 9 mm gun in the pocket of a coat he had just stolen from Macy’s and was wearing. Champaign police found him carrying another $375 coat.
Police also learned that the gun had been stolen from a Champaign home in June 2019.
In return for the teen’s guilty plea, a charge of burglary alleging he went in the store intending to steal was dismissed.
Also dismissed was another unlawful use of weapons allegation that the youth had a gun in a van at a motel on Jan. 26, about 12 hours after shots had been fired at Market Place Mall, hitting several parked cars.
Judge Heidi Ladd sentenced the teen. He cannot be held in prison beyond his 21st birthday.