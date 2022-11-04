CHAMPAIGN — A church near the University of Illinois campus in Champaign has become another victim of the ongoing mail theft and check-washing crimes plaguing the local area.
It was Oct. 8 when a staff member of University Lutheran Church, 604 E. Chalmers St., placed a bill payment to Ameren Illinois in a U.S. Postal Service drop box in the campus area.
The check, written for $1,221, was never received by Ameren.
It was cashed, however, for $9,221, by someone who changed the details on the check, according to University of Illinois police and the church’s pastor, the Rev. Michael Schuermann.
The discrepancy turned up when the church’s bank account was being reconciled recently, Schuermann said.
“To be honest, when we got the Ameren bill a couple of days ago, I noticed they hadn’t gotten our payment, which was odd,” he said.
He’d also read this week about the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigating mail thefts and check washing — in which stolen checks are washed with chemicals and the details on the checks are changed — in the Champaign-Urbana area, and he decided to look into the matter further, Schuermann said.
While the mailed check to Ameren is the only one that’s been fraudulently cashed, he said, “every check we mailed in October has disappeared.”
That includes several bill payments mailed the same day the Ameren payment was mailed, plus more mailed two weeks later, Schuermann said.
None of those mailed checks have been received, he said.
“We’ve already talked to Ameren and they are being very understanding and cooperative,” he said.
The church is still in the process of working through the missing checks with its bank, he said.
And thankfully, the church is in a position to weather this situation financially for now, Schuermann said.
But, “that’s a lot of money, and it’s not good,” he said.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service earlier this week said it’s offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in an Oct. 24 break-in to outdoor drop boxes at the post office at 600 N. Neil St., C.
The agency also advised everyone in the Champaign-Urbana area to take precautions with outgoing mail by either handing it directly to a letter carrier or taking it inside a postal facility.