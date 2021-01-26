URBANA — The Champaign County circuit clerk wants to alert folks who have received pardons for low-level cannabis offenses of that news and to supply them written proof of that if they want it for job- or house-hunting.
Circuit Clerk Susan McGrath said the pardons were part of the legislation that went into effect Jan. 1, 2020, that made the sale of cannabis for personal use legal.
McGrath said the Illinois State Police went through records dating back to about 1998 to find those people who were convicted in Champaign County of possession of small amounts of cannabis.
After identifying them, state police forwarded the names to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who issued the pardons, thus making those people eligible for automatic expungement of their records.
Expungement essentially means it’s as if the case never existed. No written record of it is available from government authorities.
The list of those pardoned was then returned to circuit clerks as well as the Illinois attorney general’s office.
The attorney general then took the next step of asking a local judge to enter the orders to make the expungements real, McGrath explained.
Champaign County Judge Adam Dill did so in late October, McGrath said, in 500 cases.
That means those pardoned can obtain certified copies of an order saying they have been pardoned and their cases expunged.
Problem is, McGrath said, many of those people may not know that happened, or if they do know, they may not feel the need to have a copy of the judge’s order.
“So far, no one has come forward with an inquiry,” said McGrath, who wanted to spread the word to those who might need or want tangible proof of the pardon and expungement to show a potential employer or landlord.
“Once the judge entered the order, it became clear we didn’t have enough current contact information to get to people individually. These cases go pretty far back in time,” said McGrath.
“We’re trying to go through the media and social media to let people know,” she said, adding she’s also sharing the information with local social service agencies who work with folks who have had criminal convictions.
Individuals can come into the courthouse in downtown Urbana or contact the office via email at cccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us. They need to provide their name, date of birth, address, cellphone number, case number and/or the approximate date of conviction.
McGrath asks that requests be made in person or by email by March 1.
She also wants to let those who were not on the automatic pardon list because they possessed a larger amount of cannabis or were dealing that they may still be able to get their records expunged and could even get help from a lawyer to do so.
Information on that process is available at the State Appellate Defender’s website at 2.illinois.gov/osad/Expungement/Pages/Cannabis-Expungement.aspx.
Forms for applying for legal help can be found at illinoislegalaid.org.