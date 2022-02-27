CHAMPAIGN — Wanted: more than two dozen men and women to become Champaign police officers.
Starting salary without prior experience: $64,780.
Need level: High enough that City Manager Dorothy David characterizes the current 25 vacancies in the police department — 14 of them patrol-officer vacancies — as a “staffing crisis.”
The city has been advertising job openings for police officers aggressively in recent weeks and has taken some additional steps to help boost hiring, according to David.
One step was launching a continuous hiring process, so candidates can apply to the department every month, she said.
Another has been offering a new $20,000 incentive to experienced officers willing to make a lateral transfer to come work for Champaign.
In the first two weeks of the new hiring process this month, David said there have been 12 applications received for entry-level officer positions.
She said she’s confident the city will be able to turn around the police-staffing shortage, but, she warned, there are more retirements in the pipeline and it’s going to take multiple years before hiring catches up with departures.
David said the city’s officer shortage has intensified in the past couple of years, and she sees reasons that extend beyond Champaign.
“I absolutely believe that the stressors and demands of being a police officer in today’s world are causing people to look at whether policing is a career they want to consider,” she told The News-Gazette.
Urbana, UI fully staffed
Even before the current officer shortage, a report done in 2019 by Champaign police officials for the city council mentioned a trend of growing wait times for people needing police assistance and a need to increase the number of patrol officers.
Of Champaign’s 124 authorized staffing positions, 75 are for patrol officers — a number that’s been unchanged since the report was done nearly three years ago.
The report suggested the city needed to increase its current authorized patrol strength by 13 more officers to keep up with the demand and provide time for proactive activities and engaging with the community.
As of last summer, just 104 of the 124 authorized positions were filled, with city officials saying 32 officers had left since 2019 and just 17 more had been hired as of the end of July 2021.
Former Chief R.T. Finney, who retired in January 2012, said the current level of vacancies in the department is “incredibly high.”
“I don’t think we would have ever lost this many people this quickly,” he said.
Here’s how the vacancy level in Champaign compares to some other local police agencies:
- University of Illinois police are fully staffed at 64 positions, according to spokesman Pat Wade.
- The Urbana Police Department — which has 59 sworn positions, including two officers funded by the Urbana school district as school resource officers — has all positions filled, though two future Urbana officers counted in that number are still in training at the police academy, according to Lt. Cory Koker.
- Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said his office is down by one deputy, plus six correctional officers for the jail.
- Danville Police Chief Chris Yates said his department has 65 out of 70 positions staffed, with five more hires made in January. Yates hopes to be up to 70 after the latest five go through the next police-academy training session in May, he said.
Keep in mind, Yates said, police departments aren’t just competing with each other for employees. They’re competing for employable people across many other job sectors.
“We were able to find enough to fill our slots, but would love to receive more,” he said.
During his years as Champaign police chief, Finney recalled that the department could anticipate four to six vacancies a year.
While it’s been over a decade since he retired, he said he was surprised at the vacancy level in Champaign and that city officials weren’t on top of it sooner.
Finney, who now provides services as an interim police chief and consultant with departments across that state, said in years past, Champaign had a reputation for being a good working environment.
“Champaign was the department where people wanted to go,” he said.
Chief concerns at CPD
David said the city has seen an acceleration of police employees leaving in the past few years, some recruited by other agencies and some leaving police work entirely.
The city’s previous police-hiring process didn’t move quickly enough to keep up with departures, she said.
“It just made it so our separation rate was faster than we could keep up with the hiring,” David said.
Finney cites both local and national issues as impacting the city’s ability to hire more officers.
One local issue that needs to be alleviated has been that the police department has been without a chief since Anthony Cobb left in August, he said.
“Your people need leadership, and they need to know what they’re supposed to do and when they’re supposed to do it,” he said.
The recent level of violence in Champaign — last year, there were 259 instances in which police confirmed shots were fired, resulting in 61 gunfire injuries and 16 deaths — may also be playing a role in why it’s taking so long to replace Cobb, Finney said.
“If you’re a police chief with a family, you’re going to have to look at the city you move your family to,” he said.
Rising retirements and resignations among police officers aren’t issues unique to Champaign.
A study released in June by the Police Executive Research Forum for a 12-month period overlapping 2020 and 2021 found there was a 45 percent increase in retirements and an 18 percent increase in resignations in police departments across the country.
“Some departments are getting hurt more than others,” said Michael Schlosser, director of the University of Illinois Police Training Institute.
He sees the primary reason for officers retiring early and leaving the field as today’s socio-political climate.
“They feel disrespected. They hear ‘Defund the police’ and ‘Abolish the police,’” Schlosser said. “I talk to officers all over the state and I hear things like, ‘I go to work to protect and serve my community, go into danger while others are running from it, and we are made out to look like the bad guys.’”
That, plus being overworked because of staff shortages and job stress, impacts not only morale but also mental health, with suicides among officers also up in the past two years, Schlosser said.
“You’ve got shortages in agencies, and at the same time, you’ve got a drop in people who want to be cops,” he said. “I’ve talked to agency leaders in Illinois and around the country, and they are not getting the same number of applicants as they were in the past.”
Yates said the Danville Police Department has been seeing fewer applicants, but also higher-quality applicants who have made police work their chosen field and have been working toward that goal.
Heuerman said he’s also seen fewer candidates testing to fill vacancies in the sheriff’s office.
He stresses the advantages of police work, he said, but, “I think it’s not the appealing job it was a couple of years ago.”
And, Heuerman said, “officers getting shot doesn’t help, either.”
While the starting annual pay to become a Champaign County deputy — $54,000 — is lower than what Champaign, Urbana and the University of Illinois pay starting officers, Heuerman said most job candidates these days are doing research into the organizations they’re applying to, and he hears from candidates that they like the family environment in the sheriff’s office.
“We ask, ‘Have you applied to Champaign?’ and they say they like the culture here,” he said.
Impact of shortages
While steps are underway to beef up recruiting, Champaign’s officer shortage has had some impact — most recently as a contributing factor to the cancellation of the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon’s marquee 26.2-mile race because of safety reasons.
And at the beginning of the current school year, the one-year absence of the school resource officer program that sent uniformed officers to Unit 4 middle and high schools every day was attributed to the shortage.
When police departments have a staff shortage, officers can’t be as proactive, Schlosser said.
There’s more gun violence not just in the local community but also around the country, he said. More officers on the street, more officers in specialty units and cooperation from civilians would help reduce that, Schlosser said.
And while it’s difficult to recruit and retain officers in today’s climate, “having the support of the city or county government and the department administration is critical to recruitment and retention,” he said.
‘Destination department’
Champaign Deputy Chief Geoff Coon said cities aren’t just competing for officers. Several comparable-size communities are looking for new police chiefs.
“I’ve always felt that, despite the current climate, we’re still a destination department,” he said.
The city offers competitive pay and benefits, the police department offers ample opportunities, and “it’s a great city,” Coon said.
“There’s a lot of reasons to be in this community and serve this community,” he said.
Coon is optimistic that the city’s new continuous hiring process will help recruitment, as will the $20,000 incentive for experienced officers transferring to the department.
Another note, he said: The process to hire and train a new police officer is not quick.
It runs two to three months, Coon said. After that, those without prior experience have a 14-week academy training process, and then new officers have 20 weeks of field training, he said.
There are currently eight recently hired officers in various stages of field training, Coon said.
‘Our officers are stressed’
David said there are still people committed to public service, and she tells all new police hires that they’ve made a courageous decision.
For her, the focus on hiring more officers also needs to come with more wellness initiatives for the officers the city already has.
“What I will say is our officers are tired. Our officers are stressed,” David said. “We have demanded a great deal of them.
“We continue to demand a great deal of them, and oftentimes they do not feel the support for the hard work that they do.”
Schlosser sees reasons to be optimistic.
The current 114-member recruit class at the Police Training Institute is the largest class, and all seven police academies in the state are full, he said.
“Agencies are trying to get back to full capacity but can’t seem to do this fast enough,” he said.
Not only that, he said, “I still believe the majority of all civilians in the United States appreciate what the police do.”
Schlosser, who has continued teaching at the institute, said he’s confident the men and women in officer training are there for the right reasons and are going into police work to make a difference in their communities.
“They want to take on the challenge of this environment we’re in and they want to make things better,” he said.