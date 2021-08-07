CHAMPAIGN — Citizens who have an opinion about the leadership of the Champaign Police Department should attend a meeting Monday night.
City Manager Dorothy David wants input on the recruitment of a successor for police Chief Anthony Cobb, whose last day on the job was Friday after nearly 10 years with the department.
Monday’s meeting, set for 6 p.m. at Garden Hills Academy, 2001 Garden Hills Drive, is the first of five sessions David is hosting to gather information about the selection of a new police chief.
“It’s open to the public. We know residents from the entire Champaign- Urbana metropolitan area could have an interest,” said city spokesman Jeff Hamilton.
The hiring of the police chief is solely David’s responsibility. She hopes to have the position filled by early December.
The other four meetings are as follows:
- 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, council chambers, City Building, 102 N. Neil St.
6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Barkstall Elementary School, 2201 Hallbeck Drive.
- 10 a.m. to noon
- Aug. 14, Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St.
2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14, Bethel AME Church, 401 E. Park St.
People who want to weigh in on the selection process but are unable or unwilling to attend the meetings can fill out a survey at champaignil.gov/2021-chief-of-police-recruitment.
Those who prefer a paper copy can call 217-403-8710 to ask for one. All responses must be received by Aug. 20.
“I encourage members of the public to get involved in the process and to share their thoughts about the qualifications and characteristics that they feel the ideal candidates must have,” David said. “Input from the public is a vitally important part of this process and will help ensure we find candidates whose experience and qualifications best align with the needs of our city.”
At his departure, Cobb’s total compensation package as chief was about $330,000. That included his salary of almost $179,000 plus contributions to his pension and health insurance.
While he is retiring from the police department, he is not leaving law enforcement. Cobb has been hired as a deputy director with the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, where he has served as a board member since October 2020.
David named Deputy Chief Matt Henson, a 20-year veteran of the Champaign Police Department, to serve as interim chief. Henson said he does not intend to seek the chief’s position.