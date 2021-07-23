CHAMPAIGN — City city officials are limiting weekend parking downtown south of University Avenue in response to complaints about loud noise and vehicles.
A release from public works spokesman Kris Koester said parking would not be allowed after 4 p.m. Friday in the city lot at Clark and State streets. It will reopen to permit holders at 7 a.m. Monday.
Downtown visitors are encouraged to use the city’s Hill Street parking deck, 123 W. Hill St., C.
The city reminds visitors downtown that it is unlawful to have open alcohol in city-owned parking lots or to carry open containers of liquor out of businesses.
Activities such as standing in the roadway, loitering on sidewalks, carrying open containers of alcohol and consuming alcohol in parking lots or public roadways are violations of city ordinances that can result in a citation with a minimum fine of $205 per violation.