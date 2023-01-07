CHAMPAIGN — With 17 vacancies to fill in the Champaign Police Department, city officials may be hiring some professional help to find and attract more officers.
Before the city council Tuesday is a resolution that would accept a proposal for marketing consultant services from Lincoln, Calif.-based All-Star Talent Inc. for $69,000.
The city hired 22 new officers last year, according to city spokesman Jeff Hamilton.
“That’s a really good number. We feel very good about that, but we still have a number of positions to fill,” he said.
Police hiring is very competitive, and the city needs some extra help, Hamilton said.
All-Star Talent is a women minority-owned business that specializes in law enforcement recruitment and marketing campaigns, Hamilton said in a memo to the council.
The firm has worked with more than 25 law enforcement agencies, among them the Atlanta Police Department, the Broward County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, he said.
The city would be looking to All-Star Talent to both increase the number of officer candidates and to reach more minority and female officer candidates — assisting with how and where to find them and developing a recruitment marketing campaign, Hamilton said.
Last spring, Champaign police rolled out $2.1 million in bonus incentives to both recruit more officers and retain current ones.
One campaign the city has used, called “Level Up,” was intended to encourage experienced police officers in other departments to make lateral transfers to Champaign.
Eight lateral transfers who joined Champaign police from other police agencies qualified for the $20,000 bonuses being offered.
And under terms of a collective bargaining agreement that was approved in March 2022, the city also paid 93 officers who’d been on staff since July 1, 2021, retention bonuses of $10,000.
Funding to pay All-Star Talent would come from a one-time $70,000 allocation in the city’s general operating fund.