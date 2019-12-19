CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign County Community Coalition and the city of Champaign will contribute up to $30,000 to Champaign County Crime Stoppers so the crime-prevention organization can continue its gun-bounty reward program.
Since its launch in January, Crime Stoppers has paid out $12,000 in rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in 13 arrests and the recovery of 23 guns: 16 handguns, four rifles and three shotguns.
Included in those recovered were guns that had serial numbers scratched off, had been illegally modified, or had been stolen.
Crime Stoppers President John Hecker said the award-winning program has “resulted in a significant increase in the number of anonymous tips Crime Stoppers receives from the public about crimes involving firearms.”
“Our organization is proud to play a role in helping to address the community’s gun crime problem,” he said, adding that Crime Stoppers is grateful to the Champaign County Community Coalition and the city for their cash donations.
“After seeing the community’s response to the Illegal Gun Bounty Reward Program, we are pleased to see community members partnering with us,” said Tracy Parsons, facilitator of the Community Coalition.
“We refuse to normalize gun violence. The Champaign County Community Coalition continues to actively engage in several different programs and initiatives with community members to combat gun violence,” Parsons said.
Groups involved in the coalition include the cities of Champaign and Urbana; Champaign County; the Champaign County Mental Health Board; the Champaign, Urbana, and University of Illinois police departments; the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office; the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office; the Champaign and Urbana park districts; the Champaign and Urbana school districts; the UI and Parkland College; the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District; the Regional Planning Commission; the Housing Authority of Champaign County; and the United Way of Champaign County.
In September 2019, Crime Stoppers USA recognized Champaign County Crime Stoppers’ gun-bounty program with the Community Initiative of the Year Award for groups with population under 250,000.