CHAMPAIGN — City council members voted 7-0 at Tuesday night’s meeting to adopt a plan to reduce gun violence that has been in the works for months.
The plan will see the city spend an estimated $3.21 million annually in the form of grants and investments to address gun violence in the area.
“The primary objective of the blueprint is to identify the paths that frequently lead to interpersonal violence and homicide and closing them through early intervention,” the document says. “This will be done primarily by targeting high-risk offenders and at-risk youth, community mobilization, conflict mediation and providing outreach to ensure access to social services.”
This involved strategy comes off the heels of the two deadliest years of gun violence in Champaign-Urbana history.
In 2021, there were 259 confirmed instances of shots fired in Champaign, resulting in 16 deaths and 61 people injured by gunfire.
In Urbana, there were 115 confirmed shootings, resulting in 10 deaths and 24 people injured.
The first year of grants, which will come out of the city’s share of federal coronavirus relief funds, will go toward programs in the Champaign school district, Carle Foundation Hospital, First Followers, Crime Stoppers, the Youth and Family Peer Alliance, the DREAAM program, East Central Illinois Youth for Christ and STEAM Genius, the Champaign County Housing Authority YouthBuild program, and the CU Trauma and Resilience Initiative, along with additional research and evaluation.
Staff recommended retaining an additional $3 million in virus relief funds for the second year of blueprint programming.
The objectives they’ll assist include the city’s street outreach program, where workers “indigenous to the community” will seek out and connect with young men who are at risk of committing or being victimized by gun violence.
The actual workers to fulfill the role as “gang interventionists” will be sought out as part of an upcoming request for proposals from the city.
Other program focuses include mentoring for at-risk groups, “trauma-informed” services for the victims of gun violence, home visits and “knock and talks” for potential offenders, and assisting re-entry for formerly incarcerated individuals.
City staff first sent a draft of the blueprint to the council on Dec. 11. Members discussed the blueprint for four hours during a Dec. 14 study session.
“I just want to thank staff and the community,” Mayor Deb Feinen said before the vote. “There is a lot of work that took place to get to where we are — there’s going to be a lot of work to actually execute this plan — but I’m incredibly proud of what we are striving to achieve as a community, and I think this is a really important step toward making a difference, so I am happy to support it.”