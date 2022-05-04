Submit your Letter to the Editor here
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign will pay a private security firm to patrol downtown for the remaining weekends of this year.
Starting May 26, five unarmed officers from AGB Investigative Services Inc., a Black-owned, Chicago-based security firm, will patrol the downtown business district from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
The city council approved the measure 9-0 at Tuesday night’s meeting, voting to pay no more than $203,986 for the company’s services through 2022.
Council members and area business owners were clear at the meeting: Private security is not the long-term solution they’re hoping for to maintain order in the area.
“I don’t think anyone’s terribly excited about this,” council member Matt Gladney said before the vote. “I think it’s an unfortunate necessity.”
The Champaign Police Department recommended hiring private security, saying its short-staffed force — now at 19 vacancies and 27 “unserviceable” officers unavailable for full-time duty — can’t consistently patrol the area.
According to a memo prepared by interim Deputy Chief Kevin Olmstead, business owners and patrons in the area have repeatedly raised concerns about disorder downtown, including loitering, littering and loud music outside businesses, fights and shootings.
AGB’s four officers and one shift supervisor will be paid almost $50 an hour to patrol the area bounded by Washington Street to the north, University Avenue to the south, First Street to the east and State Street to the west.
Though trained to do so, the officers won’t carry firearms or other less-than-lethal tools like Tasers or pepper spray, city officials clarified. They will wear marked uniforms and body cameras.
Council members directed a number of questions about use of force to AGB representative Michael Dale, who said physical interaction for the officers will be limited to “just basically being able to hold until Champaign (police) gets there.”
“They’re there to watch and observe, and if something is amiss, they act accordingly,” Dale told council members. “We’re here as a deterrent; we’re not trying to be police.”
If an incident arises, AGB officers will have to make 911 calls and go through the METCAD system like everyone else, interim police Chief Thomas Petrilli said.
AGB maintains its own formal complaint process for those dissatisfied with its service, but Champaign police and the city’s equity and engagement department can also receive citizen complaints and determine whether they merit further investigation. The city will receive copies of complaints filed with AGB for officer actions downtown, Petrilli said.
All five security officers, Dale said, will be coming from the Champaign area. AGB contracted with the Champaign school district during the 2021-’22 school year and has 20 officers working in the area, the memo said.
A few area business owners, like Pia’s owner Eric Meyer and Esquire co-owner Jackie Sampson, spoke in favor of the private security in light of their own safety concerns.
“Obviously, police would be better, but we do believe presence is deterrence, someone out there moving people along and telling them this is not OK,” Sampson told the council. “We do need help, and we’ve been asking for something for a long time.”
After the council unanimously approved the measure, Mayor Deb Feinen said the move may not be perfect, “but sometimes, we just have to move forward,” especially with summer, and increased foot traffic, quickly approaching.
“Like everyone else, I wish it were CPD officers, or that they weren’t needed at all. But I think we have to try,” Feinen said. “I am happy staff is willing to propose things that are out of the box and a little bit different than how we always do things.”