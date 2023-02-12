Champaign council signs off on four Ford F-250s, brush chipper, health insurance contract and more
CHAMPAIGN — In a meeting that lasted all of nine minutes and change, council members were introduced to three new employees and signed off on six bills.
Passing by 8-0 votes, with a traveling Tom Bruno absent:
— For public works: four 2023 Ford F-250 4x4 vehicles for a combined $235,748 from Greenfield-based Morrow Brothers Ford, through the state joint purchasing program.
The city will also get rid of five existing vehicles, including a pair of marked police squad cars — 2019 Ford Interceptor SUVs — that had previously been declared as surplus and were to be sold via internet auction after logging 96,243 and 48,300 miles.
But “prior to them being removed from service, both vehicles were involved in separate motor vehicle collisions which resulted in severe damage that caused them both to be declared a total loss by the city’s insurer,” staff noted in a document prepared for council members.
Additionally, three 2009 Ford Rangers in public works’ fleet, classified as being in “poor” condition — with odometer readings of 60,533, 37,689 and 36,872 — will be sold at auction.
— Council members also green-lit public works’ request for a new brush chipper — for $67,007 from Goodfield-based Vermeer Sales and Service of Central Illinois.
That’s the price after a $31,000 trade-in of an 11-year-old similar model, the smallest of three chippers used by the city’s forestry division. It’s used for maintaining the Second Street Reach and Preservation Pond basin, pruning and removing hanging tree limbs, among other things.
— Renewal of the city’s health insurance contract with Health Alliance Medical Plans, offering employees two options — an HMO or a lower-cost point of service plan.
The city will also continue its waiver incentive program, in which employees who opt out and can show proof they’re covered elsewhere receive an extra $200 a month in their checks.
— A three-year collective bargaining agreement with UA Local 149 Plumbers and Steamfitters metal trades division, retroactive to July 1, 2022, that calls for 2.75 percent annual wage increases across the board.
— A three-year arrangement not to exceed $150,000 with Tolono-based Neverman Floor Artisans, Inc., to handle all carpet and vinyl replacement jobs in city facilities.
Typically, staff noted, this comes up seven times a year — four smaller projects and three big ones. One advantage to having one contractor handle all the work: it “eliminates the need to individually bid each project, thereby saving staff time to perform other duties,” according to the document prepared for council.