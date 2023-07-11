CHAMPAIGN — New car and body cameras could make a lot of things easier for the Champaign Police Department if the city council approves their purchase tonight, interim police Lt. Brian Maloney said.
The old cameras still work, but wear and tear has begun to pile up.
“The battery life is not great. We’re lucky if they last a whole shift,” Maloney said.
He said officers have ways to charge the cameras in their cars, but between that and buttons on the devices beginning to go out, issues have started to become obvious.
The city council will vote today on whether to authorize the purchase and replacement of body cameras and in-car camera systems for the police department.
The new equipment and a digital management system would come from Axon Enterprise Inc. and would come out to about $1.65 million for 42 in-car systems and 130 body cameras with other necessary accessories to cover a five-year term.
State law requires that officers wear body cameras and that they must be active during interactions with citizens.
The previous ones were bought about seven years ago with a five-year warranty, and the technology has advanced since then.
Many of the newer features are exciting to Maloney — especially the ability to send links to citizens during interactions.
“With that link, they’ll be able to upload any pieces of evidence they have,” Maloney said.
For example, the citizen could upload videos taken of a possible crime or screenshots of text messages they felt might incriminate or clear someone’s name.
The officer on the case could then look over each item and decide whether to accept it as relevant evidence.
Currently, the department has to print evidence out or burn it to CDs.
Maloney highlighted Axon’s technology that allows supervisors within the department to livestream video as it is captured on body cameras.
“We’ll be able to see what’s going on,” Maloney said.
The cameras communicate with each other, so if one officer’s camera is activated at a scene, when other officers show up, their cameras will automatically activate. Body and car cameras will also activate when Tasers that are synced to them are drawn.
The body cameras are also GPS enabled and integrated with RapidSOS so that METCAD dispatchers and other officers can locate any officer using the same system as they use to pinpoint 911 calls.
Other benefits are a bit more behind the scenes, like storage capability and AI assistance for redacting any files that are to be released in Freedom of Information Act requests.
Currently, a staff member in the department has to go through footage frame by frame to blur out information that isn’t public. The AI technology can identify things like license plates and blur them automatically, so someone would just have to check its work afterward.
“It could be a game-changer and clear the backlog on FOIAs,” Maloney said.
Axon was one of three companies to respond to the city’s search for camera vendors, but the other two did not respond to questions, so it was the only one evaluated.
The city considered Axon’s equipment an improvement over its older Panasonic models because of the new technology included.
If the council does not approve the resolution, the police department will continue to use the older Panasonic technology, as it is still operational.
Joe Lamberson, assistant to the police chief for community services, said the city puts away money for recurring purchases like this one by budgeting an amount each year over the time between purchases.
“The city does that as part of the natural order of things,” Lamberson said.