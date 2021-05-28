CHAMPAIGN — At its meeting Tuesday, the Champaign City Council will vote on a resolution to designate a stretch of University Avenue near the police department as Honorary Christopher Oberheim Avenue.
The city’s policies call for an honorary street designation for city employees who die in the line of duty.
“The City of Champaign has honored its fallen heroes in numerous ways throughout the years,” staff wrote in a memo to the council. “A true professional and devoted public servant, Officer Oberheim is remembered for his heroism, bravery, and the oath of office he honorably upheld in his commitment to duty.”
Honorary Christopher Oberheim Avenue would be on University Avenue between Neil and Chestnut streets.
The city also has honorary street designations for Thomas Dodsworth, an officer who was shot and killed in 1913 when attempting to arrest two bootlegging suspects, and officer Robert L. Tatman, who was fatally shot in his patrol car in 1967.
Dodsworth’s is on First Street between University and Park avenues, and Tatman’s is on University Avenue between Chestnut and First streets.
Unlike regular honorary street designations, those for employees who die while in the line of duty aren’t subject to a 10-year limit.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account established for Officer Oberheim’s family continued to grow Friday, with 1,400-plus donors contributing more than $200,000 in eight days.