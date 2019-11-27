CHAMPAIGN — Pending council approval, the city of Champaign has reached an $87,000 settlement with a Champaign man who filed an excessive-force lawsuit against a police officer.
The federal lawsuit filed in February alleged that Champaign police Officer Tyler Darling forced his way into Davonte Wright’s home in October 2018 and beat him unjustifiably.
The city council will vote on the settlement Tuesday.
Wright’s lawsuit was filed by Chicago attorney Shneur Nathan, who would receive $50,000 of the $87,000 settlement with the city, which was also named in the suit.
Of the rest, $20,000 would go to Wright, $10,000 to his friends and $7,000 to his friends’ daughter, who witnessed the alleged beating, according to the suit.
The payment would be made from the city’s “Retained Risk” fund and from the city’s insurer.
On Oct. 7, 2018, Wright, then 24, drove to his friend’s home in Champaign. When he arrived, the suit alleges, Darling pulled up behind Wright’s car and told him to get back in his vehicle.
Wright instead continued to the house and tried to close the door, according to the suit, but Darling then allegedly “shoved the door open,” rushed in, “grabbed Mr. Wright and struck him in the face.”
The lawsuit also alleges that the officer pushed Wright, that the two stumbled over furniture and that Wright was eventually handcuffed.
Darling’s lawyers denied that their client struck Wright in the face.
They also indicated that the officer approached Wright in the first place for driving without valid vehicle registration and said Wright was resisting arrest.
“There was actual and arguable probable cause to arrest Plaintiff Wright,” wrote Darling’s attorney, Justin Brunner. “Defendant’s conduct was not motivated by evil motive or intent.”
Wright later pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended license.
Shneur, City Attorney Fred Stavins and Brunner could not be reached for comment after the agenda for next week’s meeting was posted late on the day before a holiday.