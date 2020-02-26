CHAMPAIGN — Eighty-six young men have been selected by law enforcement to attend call-in meetings organized by CU Fresh Start, the community’s initiative to reduce gun violence.
Only 26 have engaged with the program that was launched in 2016.
Citing this engagement rate, CU Fresh Start organizers told the Champaign City Council on Tuesday that they want to change the format of the call-in meetings, where gun-violence victims, chiefs of police and other community leaders spoke with individuals identified as possible future perpetrators of gun violence.
“We’ve heard from the participants that they don’t see it as a welcoming, inviting way of becoming involved,” said Tracy Parsons, Champaign’s community-relations manager. “And it’s a very, very difficult visual. So far, all of our participants have been black males.”
“The hammer’s not working, and we might want to use another tool,” Champaign Chief Anthony Cobb said.
The men attending the call-ins must be 18 or older; on probation or parole; have a prior felony arrest, gun arrest or violent crime conviction; and be linked to a recent violent crime based on credible information.
Several council members said they had attended call-ins and were pleased changes are being made.
“Twenty-seven years with 16-year-olds has taught me that public shaming is not really the way to go,” said District 4 representative Greg Stock, who teaches at Centennial High School. “There was some effectiveness to it, I get it. But at the same point, it felt like people are being up there on blast in front of people that they don’t know, that don’t live the lives they’ve led, that don’t have the issues that they have to deal with.”
District 2 representative Alicia Beck said she was glad to hear about changes.
“I always felt uncomfortable about the call-in format,” she said. “There’s a difference between shame and guilt.”
“When people walk in, they know they’ve been guilty of a crime. They know that they’ve been guilty of certain behaviors,” she said. “Shame makes people feel like they are unworthy of belonging, or they are unworthy of being a part of the community. And certainly that is the antithesis of what we’re trying to achieve.”
At-large council members Tom Bruno said the call-ins were a worthy idea, comparing them to victim-impact panels for people who get DUIs.
“You have to hear told to you the impact your actions have had on other people,” he said. “That’s not a far-fetched concept.”
But he said “it hasn’t been working.”
In addition to changing the format of the call-ins, Parsons said CU Fresh Start also started “custom notifications,” where the individuals are met with one-on-one.
So far, two people have received custom notifications and have remained engaged, Parsons said.
Last year, the city also hired a full-time project manager and partnered with the post-incarceration re-entry organization First Followers to provide mentoring, job training and conflict-resolution strategies.